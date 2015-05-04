UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 4 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell by 3.3 percent year-on-year to 44,503 units in April, data from the trade department showed on Monday.
Exports, however, jumped by 40.5 percent year-on-year to 23,615, the department said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources