JOHANNESBURG, April 12 The president of South Africa's National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) was quoted as saying on Tuesday that projected investments into the sector this year were a record 7.63 billion rand ($520 million).

NAAMSA president Mike Whitfield did not provide any comparative figures in the statement, issued on behalf of the organisers of a motoring festival.

($1 = 14.6709 rand)