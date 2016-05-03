JOHANNESBURG May 3 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell by 9.2 percent year-on-year to 40,390 units in April, data from the trade and industry department showed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 31.5 percent to 31,028 units compared with the same month last year, the department said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)