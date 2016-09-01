JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 9.5 percent year-on-year to 48,146 units in August, data from the trade and industry department showed on Thursday.

Exports however jumped 26.7 percent to 35,620 units during the month, compared with the same period last year, the department said.