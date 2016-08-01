JOHANNESBURG Aug 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 17 percent year-on-year to 44,883 units in July, data from the trade and industry department showed on Monday.

Exports rose 2.4 percent to 29,042 units during the month compared with the same period last year, the department said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Stoddard)