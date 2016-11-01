UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 10.1 percent year-on-year to 48,745 units in October, data from the trade and industry department showed on Tuesday.
Exports were however up 10.8 percent to 30,718 units during the month compared with the same period last year, the department said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources