JOHANNESBURG Nov 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 10.1 percent year-on-year to 48,745 units in October, data from the trade and industry department showed on Tuesday.

Exports were however up 10.8 percent to 30,718 units during the month compared with the same period last year, the department said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)