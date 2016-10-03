UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds dropped word in headline)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 14.3 percent year-on-year to 47,399 units in September, data from the trade and industry department showed on Monday.
Exports were down 6.5 percent to 32,876 units during the month compared with the same period last year, the department said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources