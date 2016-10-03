(Adds dropped word in headline)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 14.3 percent year-on-year to 47,399 units in September, data from the trade and industry department showed on Monday.

Exports were down 6.5 percent to 32,876 units during the month compared with the same period last year, the department said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)