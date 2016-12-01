JOHANNESBURG Dec 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 9.6 percent year-on-year to 46,413 units in November, data from the trade and industry department showed on Thursday.

However, exports were up 12.1 percent to 31,508 units compared with the same month last year, the department said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)