UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 9.6 percent year-on-year to 46,413 units in November, data from the trade and industry department showed on Thursday.
However, exports were up 12.1 percent to 31,508 units compared with the same month last year, the department said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources