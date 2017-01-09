UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 9 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 15.3 percent year-on-year to 41,639 units in December, data from the trade and industry department showed on Monday.
Exports, however, were up 7 percent to 18,668 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources