JOHANNESBURG Aug 14 More than 2,000 workers at BMW's factory in South Africa have launched a strike over pay that has slowed output, Business Report said on Wednesday.

Citing BMW South Africa spokesman, Guy Kilfoil, the financial daily said the strike started last Thursday and has resulted in lost production of 1,270 3-Series sedans.

The Rossyln factory outside Pretoria produces 82,000 cars a year with nearly 70,000 of those exported to countries such as the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia.

BMW and trade union officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)