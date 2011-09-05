(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 Aveng , Africa's largest construction company by market value, posted a 37 percent drop in full-year earnings on Monday, hit by a fall in building projects at home, payment of penalties to regulators and challenges finishing projects in Australia.

Aveng, which has operations in more than 25 countries, reported headline earnings per share of 306.4 cents in the year to end-June, down from 483.6 cents a year earlier. It kept its final dividend at 145 cents.

Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-time items.

South African construction firms avoided the wrecking ball that crashed their counterparts elsewhere following the global economic crisis as they were kept busy in the build up to the 2010 soccer World Cup.

They are now hard pressed to replenish their order books as funding shortfalls force major clients to delay or suspend construction projects.

Aveng said its two-year order book rose 19 percent to 37 billion rand ($5.23 billion), and that its project opportunity pipeline was stable at 112 billion rand.

The group had 5.4 billion rand in net cash in the year to end-June.

Aveng's main rival Murray & Roberts said last week that it had sunk to a full-year loss after making provisions for contract completion costs and possible regulatory penalties.

Aveng's shares have fallen precipitously this year, shedding nearly a quarter of their value, but they have slightly outperformed the sector index which is down 29 percent. ($1 = 7.074 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)