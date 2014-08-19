JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 South Africa's central bank
said on Tuesday it did not agree with the reasons given by
Moody's ratings agency to downgrade the country's four biggest
banks.
"The South African banking sector remains healthy and
robust," the South African Reserve Bank said in a statement
disputing Moody's action.
Moody's downgraded Standard Bank, FirstRand
, Absa and Nedbank and put them on
review for further cuts, saying there was a lower likelihood of
support from the central bank to protect creditors after African
Bank's debt crisis.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Pascal
Fletcher)