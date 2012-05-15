JOHANNESBURG May 15 South Africa's Reserve Bank
has approved the provision of a committed liquidity facility
from which lenders in the country can draw from to meet Basel
III liquidity coverage ratio requirements, it said on Tuesday.
Tests on seven banks had exposed shortfalls in meeting
liquidity ratios because of South Africa's dependence on
wholesale, short-term funding, central bank said in a statement.
Banks that expect to make use of the facility, which will be
in place at the start of 2013, will be required to pay a
commitment fee, even if they do not draw from it.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Tiisetso
Motsoeneng)