* Approves facility banks can draw from

* Facility available Jan. 2013

* Seven banks in liquidity tests (Adds Absa, FirstRand comment)

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 South Africa will help banks which do not meet tough liquidity requirements after stress tests showed some lenders in Africa's top economy will struggle to meet new global regulations.

Although the region's major banks such as Standard Bank and Absa Group avoided the worst of the global credit crisis due to strong capital levels, they will struggle to meet liquidity coverage ratios (LCR) in the coming Basel III regulations, due to reliance on short-term, wholesale funding.

South Africa's banking regulator said in a memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday that it had approved a facility to help banks meet the LCR, after a series of quantitative impact studies of seven lenders revealed "shortfalls among some of the participant banking groups".

It did not give any further details of the planned facility, level of the shortfalls at the banks, or those most affected.

"While this is positive in terms of the fact that SA Banks will now be able to meet the requirements of the LCR, it will be negative on margins as this will push funding cost upwards," said Charles Russell, an analyst at Macquarie First South Securities.

"The logical outflow of this is that lending rates to customers will increase as banks seek to protect current margins."

Last year, the Reserve Bank said in a report that South Africa's banks would face a "significant challenge" to meet tougher liquidity requirements under new global banking regulations.

Banks that expect to make use of the facility, which will be in place at the start of 2013, will be required to pay a commitment fee, even if they do not draw from it, Rene Van Wyk, the Reserve Bank's registrar of banks said in the memo.

Absa, a unit of Britian's Barclays, said the step was appropriate, while FirstRand group treasurer Andries du Toit said the bank fully supported the proposed liquidity facility.

One smaller lender also lauded the move.

"It creates stability, a function the SA Reserve Bank excels in, as our recent history illustrates," said Carl Fischer, marketing and corporate affairs executive at smaller lender Capitec Bank.

LONG-TERM LIQUIDITY

South Africa has a limited pool of the highest quality liquid assets required under the rules, and virtually none of the next tranche liquid assets, Van Wyk said.

The new rule is designed to ensure banks have enough liquid assets to tide them through a month-long shock to the financial system that dries up the interbank funding market.

Another measure, the net stable funding ratio, deals with a bank's longer-term liquidity and will be mandatory by 2018. It demands banks match lending with funding of a similar duration.

Banks are financing mortgages with cheap short-term savings. With the implementation of the requirements, they will have to seek more costly longer-term funding for longer-dated loans.

The Reserve Bank counts only sovereign bonds and public sector paper in its definition of short-term liquidity although banks would like tools such as covered bonds and high-grade corporate debt included.

Covered bonds are low-yielding securities issued by banks and backed by a pool of loans - often high-quality mortgages - that remain on the issuer's balance sheet.

Absa's share price was down 0.6 percent, and fourth-biggest Nedbank was 0.4 percent weaker, at 1458 GMT. (Editing by David Dolan and David Hulmes)