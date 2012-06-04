BRIEF-Bank Audi Syria FY profit rises
* FY net profit 11.38 billion pounds versus 6.08 billion pounds year ago
JOHANNESBURG, June 4 South Africa's banking sector remains adequately capitalised, with the Tier 1 ratio rising to 12.2 percent at the end of 2011 from 11.8 percent the previous year, a central bank report said on Monday.
Impaired advances, or bad loans, averaged 4.7 percent of banks' total loans in 2011. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* FY net profit 11.38 billion pounds versus 6.08 billion pounds year ago
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.