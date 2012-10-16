JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 South Africa's bank regulator said on Tuesday it will require lenders to hold capital ratios of up to 14 percent by 2019, a requirement they will likely meet and above an internationally agreed minimum.

Countries around the world are due to begin adopting in January the new Basel III banking regulations that form the world's regulatory response to the financial crisis.

By the start of next year, South African banks will have to hold capital buffers equivalent to 9.5 percent of their riskier assets, according to documents released by the Registrar of Banks.

Additional requirements will be phased in over time. For so-called "systemically important banks" - those considered "too big too fail" - the requirement will increase to as much as 14 percent.

Analysts have said that South Africa's big banks - Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa and Nedbank Group - are well capitalised, but will struggle to meet other requirements on liquidity.

"The industry is around 15 percent and this requirement is, therefore, below where the banks are already. It doesn't look like an issue at all," said one analyst about the South African capital requirements.

The Reserve Bank has approved a facility starting in 2013 to help them meet the liquidity coverage ratios in the coming regulations. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)