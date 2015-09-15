* Net interest margins under pressure
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 Some South African banks
are beginning to ease corporate lending rates, and others could
follow, seeking to curb a decline in their main business area by
encouraging companies to borrow in the face of a sluggish
economy and an electricity crisis.
Companies' finances and expansion plans have been hit by
weak consumer spending and frequent power outages, while the big
mining sector has also been squeezed by lower commodity prices.
As a result demand for corporate loans has declined this
year, hitting a business area that has been the mainstay of
South African banks in recent years as they retreat from the
high-margin but risky business of giving personal unsecured
loans.
Earnings results from four of the largest South African
banks in the past month showed a drop in their net interest
margins - a measure of the difference between the interest they
earn and the interest they pay out.
The combined net interest margin of Standard Bank,
FirstRand, Nedbank and Barclays Africa
shrunk to around 4.38 percent in first half of 2015,
from 4.61 percent in the second half of 2014, according to a
report released on Tuesday by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
"It's a very sharp fall from the previous ones. I thought it
would have been more gradual and it just shows how vulnerable
banks are to regulatory changes and pricing," said Johannes
Grosskopf, Africa head of banking and capital markets at PwC.
Another reason for the decline is new Basel III global
banking rules that force banks to hold more low
interest-yielding assets such as government bonds.
STRUGGLE
Nedbank, Barclays Africa and FirstRand's corporate and
investment banking arm Rand Merchant Bank agreed to extend Pan
African Resources' revolving credit facility by over 40
percent to 1.1 billion rand ($81.7 million) in June. The
refinancing reduced the interest rate, as well as the level of
banking fees.
Meanwhile, Standard Bank and other institutions have agreed
to refinance Tower Property Fund's 475 million rand
debt, which reduced rates by 87 basis points.
Bankers and analysts said they expected other lenders in the
fiercely competitive South African market to follow suit and
ease rates.
"It's getting tougher and tougher to sell loans at
profitable margins in this environment," said one banker at a
major South African lender who asked not to be named as he is
not authorised to speak publicly.
"Depending on who you lend to, banks will have to reprice
the loans to make them more attractive, especially if they are
lending to South Africa corporates."
The struggle facing the industry was underlined this month
when the chief executive of FirstRand, South Africa's biggest
bank by market value, warned that weak demand for corporate
loans would hit second-half earnings.
Harry Botha, an analyst at Avior Research, said while some
banks had changed their loan offerings to make them more
attractive for South African firms, lenders should now target
companies from overseas.
"Banks can get a little bit more margin and can price a bit
better by selling to companies with expansion ambitions into
Africa. It's bit more competitive than lending to South African
corporates."
($1 = 13.4639 rand)
