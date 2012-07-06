* Barclays unit Absa expects weaker profit
* Other banks seen more prudent on provisions
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South Africa's big lenders
such as Standard Bank are unlikely to be hit by the
spike in bad debts that has plagued rival Absa Group,
thanks to their more prudent loan provisions.
Absa, South Africa's third-largest bank and a unit of
Britain's Barclays Plc, shocked the market last week,
when it warned first-half earnings would likely drop by as much
as 10 percent on rising bad debts from mortgages.
The news exposed the fragility of Absa's recovery. Like
other South African banks, the lender has been on the mend from
a bad debt hangover in 2009. Nervous investors have sent the
shares into a tailspin since the warning, wiping $1.8 billion
off its market value.
But rivals Standard Bank, FirstRand and Nedbank
are not expected to suffer the same fate, and their
shares have changed little compared with a 13 percent drop in
Absa's shares since the warning.
"It seems to be an Absa-specific issue," said Patrice
Rassou, head of equities at Sanlam Investment Management.
"The other three will definitely buck the trend and will
have very strong growth."
Absa may have been premature in scaling back its provisions
for non-performing mortgages. It cut its cover for
non-performing mortgages to 17.1 percent in December from 19.1
percent, the lowest among its rivals.
That freed up some cash to help pay for a hefty 50 percent
hike of its 2011 dividend, much of that going to majority
shareholder Barclays.
"In December, everyone was dropping provisions as the
situations looked like improving. There were assumptions about
the economy and debtors getting better," Rassou said.
Other banks have been "reasonably conservative" in their
provisioning, however, said Ron Klipin, a portfolio manager at
SA Stockbrokers.
"If you look at Nedbank numbers, they seem to have cleared
most of the cobwebs out of the cupboard, they made major
provisions before as did Standard Bank."
Absa has also struggled to post signs of real growth.
Its 21 percent profit growth last year was largely due to a
sharp drop in bad debts. Even as its rivals were reporting solid
loan expansion, Absa scaled back its loan book.
Top African lender Standard Bank, which is due to report
half-year results in August, is expected to grow earnings by
about 14 percent this year, according to a poll of 16 analysts
by Thomson Reuters.
Nedbank, the smallest of South Africa's "big four" banks, is
seen posting 18 percent growth this year, according to a poll of
17 analysts. Nedbank is also due to report half-year results
next month.
Absa is the earliest to report its results, on July 27.
For all four banks, a key point will be how much they set
aside for bad loans, said Nondas Nicolaides, a senior analyst at
ratings agency Moody's.
"Whether the bottom line or the profitability will increase
significantly for each bank is difficult to tell right now," he
said.
"As is the case for Absa, it will very much depend on the
extent of impairments they will have to take against their loan
books."
(Editing by David Dolan and Hans-Juergen Peters)