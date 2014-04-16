JOHANNESBURG, April 16 South Africa's Reserve
Bank said on Wednesday it had had fined the country's top four
banks a total 125 million rand ($11.8 million) over lax
anti-money laundering controls.
The central bank said in a statement it had fined the South
African unit of Barclays Africa Group 10 million rand,
FirstRand 30 million rand, Nedbank 25 million
rand and market leader Standard Bank 60 million rand.
"The administrative sanctions are not an indication that the
banks in question have in any way facilitated transactions
involving money laundering and the financing of terrorism," the
central bank said.
($1 = 10.5563 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)