JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 Ratings agency Moody's said
on Thursday it would put South Africa's top five banks under
review for a possible downgrade, citing the growing difficulty
governments face in supporting their banks.
The review -- which will target Standard Bank (SBKJ.J),
FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J), Absa Group ASAJ.J, Nedbank Ltd
(NEDJ.J) and Investec (INLJ.J) -- also reflects the recent
negative outlook on South Africa's bond rating, Moody's said.
The credit rater on Wednesday downgraded the outlook for
South Africa's A3 bond rating to "negative" from "stable", given
constrained public finances and signs that government's
financial flexibility may be weakening.
"Moody's review will assess the authorities' capacity and
willingness to deal with a possible systemic banking crisis ...
current levels of assumed systemic support may be too high in
the evolving environment of constrained public finances,"
Moody's said in a statement.
A downgrade could lead to higher borrowing costs for banks
in South Africa's top economy at a time when they need to
increase their liquidity buffers and long-term funding in order
to meet stiffer global bank regulations.
South Africa's banks avoided the global credit crisis thanks
to strict regulation that kept them from investing in assets
tied to the U.S. subprime housing market.
However, they were later caught out as a 2009 recession
sparked a surge in bad debts, particularly in mortgages and
vehicle financing.
South Africa's bank index .JBANK was flat at 0853 GMT.
