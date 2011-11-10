JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 Ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday it would put South Africa's top five banks under review for a possible downgrade, citing the growing difficulty governments face in supporting their banks.

The review -- which will target Standard Bank (SBKJ.J), FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J), Absa Group ASAJ.J, Nedbank Ltd (NEDJ.J) and Investec (INLJ.J) -- also reflects the recent negative outlook on South Africa's bond rating, Moody's said.

The credit rater on Wednesday downgraded the outlook for South Africa's A3 bond rating to "negative" from "stable", given constrained public finances and signs that government's financial flexibility may be weakening.

"Moody's review will assess the authorities' capacity and willingness to deal with a possible systemic banking crisis ... current levels of assumed systemic support may be too high in the evolving environment of constrained public finances," Moody's said in a statement.

A downgrade could lead to higher borrowing costs for banks in South Africa's top economy at a time when they need to increase their liquidity buffers and long-term funding in order to meet stiffer global bank regulations.

South Africa's banks avoided the global credit crisis thanks to strict regulation that kept them from investing in assets tied to the U.S. subprime housing market.

However, they were later caught out as a 2009 recession sparked a surge in bad debts, particularly in mortgages and vehicle financing.

South Africa's bank index .JBANK was flat at 0853 GMT. (Reporting by David Dolan, editing by David Holmes)