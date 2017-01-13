JOHANNESBURG Jan 13 South Africa's Barclays
Africa Group and its Absa unit did not derive undue
benefit from central bank intervention, the firm said on Friday,
reacting to a preliminary report by the anti-graft watchdog.
Barclays Africa group said in a statement the
report in its current form "perpetuates an incorrect view that
Absa Bank Ltd was the beneficiary of undue SA Reserve Bank
assistance".
South Africa's Public Protector, the nation's anti-graft
watchdog, has compiled a preliminary report claiming Barclays
Africa could be forced to pay back 2.25 billion rand for an
Apartheid-era bailout, the Mail & Guardian newspaper
reported.
