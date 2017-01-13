JOHANNESBURG Jan 13 South Africa's central bank
will give extensive comment to the anti-graft watchdog about a
preliminary report claiming Barclays Africa Group
benefited from an apartheid-era bailout, Governor Lesetja
Kganyago told talk radio 702 on Friday.
The Mail & Guardian newspaper reported that Absa, a unit of
Barclays Africa Group, could be forced to pay 2.25 billion rand
($166.32 million) to the state for an alleged unlawful
apartheid-era bank bailout if a preliminary report by the Public
Protector remains unchanged.
Barclays Africa said it will issue a statement later.
($1 = 13.5279 rand)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)