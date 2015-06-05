CAPE TOWN, June 5 Barclays Africa Group
has not yet been approached by South Africa's competition
regulators over a currency fixing probe launched last month, its
chief executive said on Friday.
Africa's No.3 lender has also not launched its own internal
investigation but will co-operate fully with any investigation,
Maria Ramos told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum Africa conference in Cape Town.
"We haven't seen what the terms of investigation are. We
will co-operate when we know what the investigation is going to
cover," Ramos said.
The Competition Commission on May 19 said it was
investigating several global banks for allegedly fixing foreign
exchange trades involving the rand currency.
