BRIEF-Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker
* Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker, says deal a distraction
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 Barclays Africa has applied for a licence to operate in Nigeria and is "keen" to take over operations in Egypt and Zimbabwe that still belong to its parent company, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We have just applied for the licence and we'll have to wait to see what the outcome of that application is. So no, we have not yet heard anything," Maria Ramos told reporters. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Tesco shareholder Artisan Partners says opposes company's offer for Booker, says deal a distraction
LONDON, March 27 British officials have demanded tech firms do much more to give police access to smartphone communications following last week's Westminster attack, just months after new laws gave security services broader powers.