JOHANNESBURG, March 3 Barclays Africa has applied for a licence to operate in Nigeria and is "keen" to take over operations in Egypt and Zimbabwe that still belong to its parent company, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We have just applied for the licence and we'll have to wait to see what the outcome of that application is. So no, we have not yet heard anything," Maria Ramos told reporters. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Joe Brock)