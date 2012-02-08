HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 1 p.m. EST/1800 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
JOHANNESBURG Feb 8 South Africa's business confidence index decreased to a 20-month low 97.1 in January from 99.1 in December, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.
The business grouping the outlook in 2012 was clouded by lower economic growth, unemployment, higher inflation and weak municipal service delivery.
SACCI said President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address on Thursday and the Treasury's budget announcement later this month should promote policy consistency in the public sector and lead to enhancements in the business environment. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
DHAKA/NEW DELHI, Feb 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Five global high street fashion brands have pulled out of a major garment industry event in Bangladesh due to concerns over a crackdown on unions demanding better pay in textile factories, campaigners said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 22 Swedish investment company Kinnevik said on Wednesday it is selling at least half of its 13 percent stake in German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet.