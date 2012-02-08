JOHANNESBURG Feb 8 South Africa's business confidence index decreased to a 20-month low 97.1 in January from 99.1 in December, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

The business grouping the outlook in 2012 was clouded by lower economic growth, unemployment, higher inflation and weak municipal service delivery.

SACCI said President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address on Thursday and the Treasury's budget announcement later this month should promote policy consistency in the public sector and lead to enhancements in the business environment. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)