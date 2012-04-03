JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South Africa's business
confidence index dropped to a three-year low of 95.7 in March
from 99.5 in February due to uncertainty over the local and
global economy, the South African Chamber of Commerce and
Industry said on Tuesday.
"The continuing fluctuations in business confidence mirror
an inherent instability and uncertainty in the business
environment," SACCI said in a statement.
"An economic environment that induces and seeks private
fixed investment could help to sustain an improving business
outlook."
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)