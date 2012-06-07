JOHANNESBURG, June 7 South Africa's business
confidence index plunged to a 10-year low of 92.8 in May,
extending this year's downward spiral as the unstable global
economic environment takes its toll on domestic firms, data
showed in Thursday.
The data from the South African Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (SACCI) had the index at 94.3 in April.
"Local business environments continue to be plagued by
challenges. The lack of alignment across economic policy
positions locally is cause for concern as business seeks policy
stability in an increasingly perplexing domestic economy," SACCI
said in a statement.
