JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 South African conglomerate Bidvest plans to buy Capespan for 2.40 rand ($0.334)per share, its chief executive said on Monday.

"We are the buyer of the Capespan asset. We like the asset," Chief Executive Brian Joffe told Reuters, adding that the firm had offered 2.40 rand per share.

Zeder Investments said in June it had made a 2.25 rand cash offer to buy shares in Capespan that it did not already own. ($1 = 7.182 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)