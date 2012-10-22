JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 At least one person was killed and seven wounded when an explosion tore through a van transporting prisoners in Johannesburg on Monday, local media reported, citing police.

Police said they were trying to determine the cause of the blast near a prison in southern Johannesburg, Eyewitness News reported. Talk Radio 702 also reported the blast.

Police spokesmen were not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for emergency services said he was unable to confirm the reports.