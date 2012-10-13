JOHANNESBURG Oct 13 At least four people died and at least three more were missing after a charter boat carrying about 30 passengers capsized off of South Africa's Hout Bay, media reported on Saturday.

The seal-spotting boat ran into trouble near Duiker Island, a popular tourist destination just off of the bay and near Cape Town, broadcaster eNews Channel Africa reported.

