BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 South African police said they defused an explosive device planted in a busy shopping centre in Johannesburg on Monday, forcing the evacuation of the 300-store mall.
There has been no claim of responsibility and no arrests have been made, said police spokeswoman Katlego Mogale.
The Eastgate shopping mall, owned by financial services group Liberty Holdings, was closed for about four hours while police worked on the device, found in a suitcase. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago