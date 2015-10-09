BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat mulls issuance of up to 3.5 mln shares
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors
JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 South Africa has appointed Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank and Citi as joint-lead managers and Investec as the co-lead manager to arrange the issuance of a foreign currency denominated bond, the National Treasury said on Friday.
In a statement, the Treasury said the bond would form part of the government's financing for its foreign currency commitments as stipulated in 2015 budget.
The government's foreign currency commitment for 2015/16 amounted to $1.455 billion, of which $756 million had already been paid for the fiscal year to date from foreign exchange deposits held at the central bank, it added. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
March 24 Australian shares rose on Friday, with financials accounting for about half of the gains after banks hiked mortgage rates for speculative buyers as part of a campaign by regulators to cool a hot housing market.