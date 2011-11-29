JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 South Africa's Treasury sold 1 billion rand ($119.33 million) worth of the 2026 government bond and 1.1 billion rand of the 2031 issue at its weekly auction on Tuesday.

R186 issue status: REOPENED

Coupon: December 21, 2026 with a 10.5 percent coupon

Auction date 29/11/2011 08/11/2011

Clearing yield % 8.64 8.28

Best bid % 8.55 8.23

Worst bid % 8.85 8.39

Total Bids (R'bln) 3.44 3.025

Allotted % (R'bln) 1.0 1.0

Bid-to-cover ratio 3.44 3.025

R213 issue status: REOPENED

Coupon: February 28, 2031 with a 7.0 percent coupon

Auction date 29/11/2011 01/11/2011

Clearing yield % 9.0 8.85

Best bid % 8.9 8.8

Worst bid % 9.2 9.1

Total bids (R'bln) 2.24 2.3

Allotted (R'bln) 1.1 1.1

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.04 2.09

Details of the auction are on page ($1 = 8.38 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)