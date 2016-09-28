LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - South Africa has mandated banks for a dual-tranche offering of benchmark-sized US dollar 12 and 30-year bonds, according to a lead.

The SEC-registered deal will price as early as Thursday. Barclays, HSBC, JP Morgan and Nedbank are the leads.

The sovereign is also undertaking a tender on its US dollar 2019 and 2020 bonds.

South Africa is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB- (negative/negative/stable).

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)