LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - South Africa has announced guidance
on its dual-tranche transaction comprising 12 and 30-year US
dollar bonds, according to a lead.
The sovereign is offering a yield of 4.4%-4.5% on the
October 2028 notes. On the October 2046 bonds, guidance is
5.1%-5.2%.
That compares with initial price thoughts of 4.625% area and
5.375% area respectively.
Orderbooks are over US$5.5bn, including demand crossing over
from a tender on its 2019 and 2020 bonds.
The benchmark-sized SEC-registered notes are today's
business via leads Barclays, HSBC (B&D), JP Morgan and Nedbank.
South Africa is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB-
(negative/negative/stable).
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)