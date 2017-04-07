NEW YORK, April 7 J.P. Morgan said on Friday South Africa will depart from its investment-grade emerging market bond indexes starting in late April, after Fitch downgraded the country's debt ratings to junk status earlier Friday.

Roughly $49 billion worth of South African bonds are benchmarked against its investment-grade only emerging market bond indexes and $10 billion of debt are linked to its global bond index-emerging market indexes, J.P. Morgan said in a statement.

