Weeks after near-collapse, Home Capital plants seeds of recovery
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
NEW YORK, April 7 J.P. Morgan said on Friday South Africa will depart from its investment-grade emerging market bond indexes starting in late April, after Fitch downgraded the country's debt ratings to junk status earlier Friday.
Roughly $49 billion worth of South African bonds are benchmarked against its investment-grade only emerging market bond indexes and $10 billion of debt are linked to its global bond index-emerging market indexes, J.P. Morgan said in a statement.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing