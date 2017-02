WASHINGTON, Sept 21 A meeting of emerging market economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- on Thursday will consider a proposal to buy European bonds as a way to help the crisis-hit euro zone, South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday.

"At the end of the day buying European bonds is just one idea, but more importantly is that we reestablish levels of cooperation and give-and-take that we established post 2008 because that is what we require again," Gordhan told reporters. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)