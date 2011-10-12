CAPE TOWN Oct 12 A proposal for emerging market governments to assist in bailing out debt-striken euro zone states needs to be looked at carefully, South African central bank governor Gill Marcus said on Wednesday.

"It's not for us to plug gaps. There has to be a coherent strategy and coordinated approach and they (G20) have to take decisions," she told reporters after a parliamentary briefing.

"We can't solve Spain or Italy," she added. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)