South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's Treasury has appointed Standard Bank, Deutsche Bank and Rand Merchant Bank as joint-lead managers and Investec as co-lead manager for the issuance of a foreign currency loan, it said on Wednesday.
"The loan will form part of the government's financing of its foreign currency commitments as stipulated in the 2013 budget documents," it said, adding that the process of issuing a Sukuk remained in place as a medium-term project. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.