CAPE TOWN Feb 24 South Africa's government plans to borrow $4.5 billion from global markets over the next three years, with $1 billion worth of paper planned for the current fiscal year ending March if conditions allow, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

In its budget review outlining spending plans for the next three financial years, the Treasury however acknowledged that perceptions of risks associated with lending or investing in South Africa had increased over the last few months, raising borrowing costs.

As a result, debt service costs were seen rising by 15.3 billion rand over the next two years, the country's fastest growing item of expenditure.

"The borrowing rate is trending on a higher plateau," it said. "Over the medium term, government's borrowing strategy focuses on reducing the risks presented by the sharp increase in loan repayments beginning in 2016/17."

New issuances in domestic capital market would decrease marginally to 160.5 billion rand ($10.47 billion) by 2018/19 from 175 billion rand in 2015/16, in line with an improved budget balance. This would constitute the lowest bond issuance in the domestic market since 2011/12.

The Treasury singled out the main risks to government's borrowing programme as rising interest rates and bond yields, following 100 basic points in the benchmark repo rate since July 2015 as the central bank grappled with rising inflation.

Bond issuance would be concentrated in longer maturities and fixed-rate bonds, with only about 20 percent of issuance in inflation-linked bonds.

