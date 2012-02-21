(Corrects names in last two paragraphs to say .. George Glynos
at ETM .., not.. George Glynn's at ET)
* Zuma seen failing to crack down on graft
* Estimates of billions wasted, lost to corruption
* Ruling ANC under fire from its labour allies
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 Lucas Netshiavha
feels resentful whenever he sees the slice of his salary taken
by South Africa's taxman, since - so he believes - a large chunk
will end up in the pockets of corrupt politicians or be washed
down the drain of state mismanagement.
"I wouldn't mind so much if my 'donation' was properly spent
on education, medicine in hospitals or to help my grandmother
back in my home village, but I have serious doubts that's
happening," the IT specialist said.
Netshiavha is well paid, but his pay packet is split between
his widowed mother and two siblings, and his fears of wasted
taxes and creeping corruption under President Jacob Zuma are not
unfounded.
Since he came to office in 2009, Zuma has come under fire
for what many see as a failure to crack down on officials
implicated in misappropriating billions of dollars in state
funds.
"Corruption is the bane of our country," IFP opposition
leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi told Zuma during a debate in
parliament last week. "Yet, sir, you shy away from this issue."
Despite raking in over 600 billion rand ($78 billion) in
taxes each year, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is likely to
announce a budget deficit of more than 5 percent on Wednesday to
fund social services and infrastructure spending.
However, the many schools without books and hospitals short
of medicines, not to mention a lack of houses and sanitation for
millions of South Africans 18 years after the end of apartheid,
suggest much of the money is not getting through.
Newspapers are awash with reports of scandals about luxury
cars and stays at swish hotels for government bigwigs, while in
Limpopo, Netshiavha's home province, the central government has
taken over the finances after mismanagement plunged it into
bankruptcy.
A report by the Auditor General's office shows the rot is
widespread, with state departments spending an unauthorized 20
billion rand in the 2010-11 fiscal year. Three of 39 departments
and less than half of 272 state firms had clean audits for 2011.
The former head of the police's Special Investigating Unit
estimates the government loses up to 30 billion rand to
corruption every year, although most analysts believe this, at
less than 4 percent of the budget, is the tip of the iceberg.
Amid reports of hospital patients going hungry and children
being taught in the open air, labour federation COSATU has
turned on the ANC, its long-time ally.
"Billions of rand which could and should have been spent on
improving our healthcare and education systems ... and providing
basic services to our poorest communities are being squandered,"
secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi said at the recent launch of
an anti-corruption watchdog.
Critics say Zuma, who has himself faced corruption charges
which were then dropped amid opposition allegations of a
political fix, has only paid lip service to fighting the rot
within his government.
He fired two ministers implicated in graft last year, and
suspended his police chief pending a probe into a dodgy property
lease deal, but no criminal charges have been laid.
He has also pledged to stamp out corruption and said his
government has launched scores of investigations into graft and
sent treasury officials to take over local government branches
teetering on bankruptcy due to their questionable spending.
Transparency International now ranks Africa's largest
economy 64th globally on its perceived corruption index, down
from 38th in 2001.
"There is a lot of talk about rectifying the waste, the
inefficiencies and the corruption but I don't see the kind of
action that we'd like," said economist George Glynos, managing
director at ETM.
"There is not a lot of sense in talking about whether we
should be increasing budget deficits and government spending
when you know it's not being utilized efficiently," Glynos said.
($1 = 7.6609 South African rand)
