CAPE TOWN Oct 21 South Africa's Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Wednesday the disruption of parliament by university students protesting planned higher fees next year was not constructive.

Riot police fired stun grenades at hundreds of students who stormed the parliament precinct in Cape Town to try and disrupt Nene's reading of the medium term budget statement, which went on regardless. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)