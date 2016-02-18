* Threat of credit downgrades if fiscal policy veers off
track
* Finance minister vows to rein in budget deficit
* But looming elections put political pressure on Gordhan
* Central bank forecasts growth at just 0.9 percent this
year
* Worst drought in a century hits Africa's top grain
producer Gordhan may touch on privatisation taboo
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 South African Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan must juggle the conflicting demands of
voters and credit rating agencies next week in his first budget
since he returned to the post, charged with restoring confidence
in the nation's economic management.
With South Africa threatened by ratings downgrades to "junk"
status, presenting the three-year budget to parliament on Feb.
24 will test Gordhan's political and fiscal skills to the limit.
Economic growth this year is likely to fall below 1 percent,
curbing revenue just as he has to conjure up enough money to
fund public sector wage rises and social programmes in the hope
of pleasing voters before local government elections this year.
He must also persuade investors and the ratings agencies
that Pretoria remains committed to budget prudence, with
opponents accusing President Jacob Zuma of running Africa's most
industrialised economy into the ground through erratic policy
changes that have resulted in the weak growth.
"Crunch time for South Africa's fiscal and policy
credibility comes on 24 February," BNP Paribas Securities
economist Jeffrey Schultz said. "Credit-rating agencies and
markets will be keeping an eagle eye on the core details of the
budget as concerns mount that the country is heading towards
sub-investment-grade credit status."
Gordhan has first-hand experience of how harshly financial
markets will punish any suggestion of political machinations
holding sway over economic common sense.
The rand plunged nearly 10 percent in December
after Zuma suddenly fired former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene,
briefly replacing him with a backbench member of parliament with
no record of national fiscal management.
With the currency in free fall, Zuma backtracked rapidly,
making Gordhan South Africa's third finance minister in five
days. The return of a man who earned respect at home and abroad
during his first term from 2009 to 2014 helped to soothe
investors at a difficult time for emerging markets.
Still, Gordhan has little room for manoeuvre as the budget
and current account deficits are persistently running close to 5
percent of GDP while the economy has struggled to grow since a
recession during the global crisis of 2008-09.
Zuma's annual state of the nation address last week drew a
cool reception, after he acknowledged that domestic structural
shortcomings were partly to blame for the economic stagnation,
but largely blamed a global downturn.
"Zuma (has left) all the hard work to Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan, who will face his most difficult budget
presentation ever," Teneo Intelligence southern Africa analyst
Anne Fruhauf said.
The central bank has forecast growth will reach only 0.9
percent this year and unemployment is at 25 percent. The worst
drought in a century is also forcing Africa's top grain producer
to import maize, while the mining industry, hit hard by slowing
demand from China, is shedding jobs by the thousands.
Zuma has also hit a raw nerve with voters over a
taxpayer-funded security upgrade to his private home costing 250
million rand (then $23 million). Opposition parties have asked
the top court to rule on whether he broke the law. After months
of denying any wrongdoing, Zuma has said he would repay the
money.
"Instead of redressing the structural inequalities of
apartheid, you built yourself a big house on the backs of poor
South Africans," the opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi
Maimane said.
The opposition is hoping public anger over the upgrade and
the economy will translate into votes in municipal elections
expected after May.
CHARM OFFENSIVE
Gordhan has been on a charm offensive, meeting company
executives to try to repair strained relations with the African
National Congress (ANC) government and calm the markets. But
regaining the trust of local business, foreign investors and the
ratings agencies will not be easy.
The Fitch agency cut South Africa's sovereign credit rating
in December by one notch to BBB-, the lowest investment grade
category, while Standard & Poor's kept its own BBB- rating, but
changed the outlook to negative from stable.
These moves were made shortly before the episode of the
three finance ministers, which drew warnings of possible further
downgrades from both agencies.
Moody's also changed its outlook on its BAA2 rating to
"negative" from "stable".
Foreign investors hold about 35 percent of South African
government debt, making it vulnerable to global market sentiment
and any further weakening of the rand, which lost about a
quarter in value against the dollar last year.
Gordhan has promised to rein in the deficits and contain
public debt below 50 percent of national output, but also faces
demands from trade unions which have helped the ANC to win
elections since the end of apartheid in 1994 and want money
poured into the economy and creating jobs.
"Mr Gordhan needs to send a clear message to international
investors and rating agencies that South Africa is committed to
fiscal consolidation," analysts at NKC African Economics said.
"If, and it is a big if, he manages to do this, South Africa
might manage to escape being downgraded to junk status this
year."
Gordhan may also shed light on possible sales of stakes in
state-owned companies which account for about 20 percent of all
capital investment. Analysts have frequently said the likes of
power utility Eskom and loss-making South African
Airways should be privatised, but the ANC has long
opposed such sales.
($1 = 15.8575 rand)
