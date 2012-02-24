* Costs mount quickly in state wage bill

* Deficit projections at risk

* Ruling ANC wants to avoid an embarrassing strike

By Jon Herskovitz

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 The South African government's plan to keep a lid on spending in the budget outlined this week will face a big test in the coming months when government workers finalise new wage deals.

The unions, representing 1.3 million workers, are at loggerheads with the government. Any deal above the five to six percent that has been set aside would add billions of dollars to expenditures and jeopardise the deficit projection of 4.6 percent of gross domestic product in the 2012/13 state budget.

The unions, which staged a three-week strike in 2010 that slowed Africa's largest economy, are looking for a 10 percent wage increase and a doubling of the housing allowance to 1,650 rand ($220) a month.

The government has offered a five percent increase and no more for housing they said.

"If nothing changes, we cannot rule out labour conflict," the spokesman of the NEHAWU, health workers union, Sizwe Pamla, told Reuters. Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

Any labour action would likely come in mid-year bargaining sessions, known locally as "strike season", and coincide with a major policy meeting in late June of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), where it aims to firm up its governance, union sources said.

The ANC, in a governing alliance with labour, wants to avoid an embarrassing strike that would shut schools and hospitals, cause rubbish to pile up on streets and slow the processing of tourists at airport immigration offices.

State workers are not paid disproportionately more than those in the private sector, but they are so numerous that expenses would rise quickly in the budget projected at 1.1 trillion rand ($143.4 billion).

The current 800 rand a month the government pays as a housing allowance for state employees already costs about double what it spends each year for environmental protection and is far higher than what it spends to run its court system.

The National Treasury said its compensation for state employees grew from 35.7 percent of spending in 2008/09 to 38.7 percent in 2011/12.

"This has resulted in fewer resources available for social and economic infrastructure, and other priorities," Treasury said this week when it presented its budget.

POLITICAL PROBLEM

Bond dealers were sceptical over whether Treasury would be able to meet its deficit projections, sending yields up on bonds on the prospects of higher-than-projected spending.

"The largest hole in the short run in the budget is the factoring of only a 6 percent increase in the wage bill, which we think is probably around 1.5 percentage points too low," said Peter Attard Montalto, an emerging markets analyst at Nomura.

If history is any guide, unions for state workers may do even better than that. Typical wage deals have been about 2 percent higher than inflation, which hit 6.3 percent in January.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan indicated this week that would change: "On the wage bill we have to do things differently," he told reporters in a pre-budget briefing. "We cannot carry on as we are."

But the government is the country's biggest employer and the ANC risks alienating the families of state workers. It has also relied on the country's biggest labour federation COSATU and its two million members for years to provide them with votes.

The economy would also be at risk from a state workers' strike. Their three-week strike through most of August 2010 cost the economy an estimated $150 million a day and damaged support for the president.

"If there is not going to be any movement from the budget ... , I think it is going to problematic," Chris Klopper, a spokesman for the Independent Labour Caucus federation that represents government workers. ($1 = 7.6737 South African rand) (Additional reporting by Cosmas Butunyi; editing by Philippa Fletcher)