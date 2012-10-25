* Sluggish economic growth hitting revenue
* Strikes to hit output in 2012
* Gordhan vows to keep spending in check
* Slams credit downgrades as inappropriate
By Stella Mapenzauswa
CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 South Africa cut its growth
forecasts and predicted a wider budget deficit on Thursday,
citing fallout from the worst mining strikes since apartheid,
but Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan promised to cap spending to
assuage bond investors' concerns.
He also dismissed talk of a crisis in Africa's biggest
economy, where 100,000 workers have downed tools in the last
three months, saying the country was on a firmer financial
footing than most developed countries.
The Treasury cut its 2012 growth forecast to 2.5 percent
from the 2.7 percent of earlier in the year, reflecting
infrastructure bottlenecks and the impact of nearly three months
of strikes in the platinum and gold mines.
In its outline for the next three fiscal years, it also
raised the projected 2012/13 budget deficit to 4.8 percent of
GDP, in line with a Reuters poll of economists. The Treasury had
previously forecast a deficit of 4.6 percent.
Gordhan stressed that the widening deficit - which follows a
current account deficit that ballooned to a nearly four-year
high in the second quarter - was a result of slower economic
growth and not government profligacy.
"There will be no additions to the overall spending level.
Let me repeat that: there will be no additions to the overall
spending level," he told parliament, raising his arms for
emphasis and deviating from his scripted speech.
Offshore investors have been worried that the mining unrest
would put pressure on Gordhan to increase spending to ease the
social tensions that led The Economist magazine to run a cover
story last week entitled "Cry the Beloved Country - South
Africa's sad decline".
But a combative Gordhan stressed Pretoria would not deviate
from its spending plans - even after the national trauma of
police killing of 34 strikers at Lonmin's
Marikana platinum mine - and vowed to keep total debt at a peak
of 39 percent of GDP.
"Just for the sceptics amongst us: 39 percent," he said,
again abandoning his script. "Not the 90 percent of European
countries or the 200 percent of Japan or the 120 percent of
Italy. Thirty-nine percent."
Recent downgrades by Moody's and S&P were "inappropriate",
he said.
The rand rand initially firmed slightly against the
dollar after Gordhan's comments, before relinquishing some of
the gains in line with a weaker euro.
GORDHAN STANDS GROUND ON SPENDING
"There was a bit of concern that the minister might have to
increase expenditure given the weaker economic growth and more
political pressure, but he has stood his ground," said Christie
Viljoen of NKC Independent Economists.
The rand plunged to a 3-1/2 low against the dollar earlier
this month, nearly hitting t he 9 .0 m ark a s investors worried
about the impact of the strikes on an economy still trying to
shrug off a 2008/09 recession.
"For the manufacturing sector , which has been asking for a
weaker rand, this has been a welcome bonus," Gordhan said in a
interview with Reuters. "We would be concerned if the rand
becomes any weaker - ab out the inflation impact."
About 100,000 workers, mainly in the mines, have downed
tools for better pay since August in a wave of strikes that has
sparked credit downgrades by ratings agencies Moody's and
Standard and Poor's.
Treasury said the strikes, which have hit platinum and gold
output, have cost the economy just over 10 billion rand ($1.14
billion) so far, but Gordhan insisted the overall state finances
were sound.
"We are not about to fall over any cliff," he said.
Despite his brave face, the Treasury scaled back its growth
forecast for 2013 to 3.0 percent from the 3.6 percent seen in
February. It expects growth to rise to 4.1 percent by 2015.
The Treasury said inflation would stay within the Reserve
Bank's 3-6 percent target band although rising international
food prices, higher petrol costs and a weaker exchange rate
would cause upward pressure during the second half of 2012.