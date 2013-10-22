JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 This week's interim budget
in South Africa will stimulate economic growth but also
encourage fiscal discipline, President Jacob Zuma said on
Tuesday, allaying investor fears of increased government
spending ahead of an election next year.
At Wednesday's interim budget, finance minister Pravin
Gordhan is expected to keep a rein on spending but widen his
deficit forecast for 2013/14 to 4.9 percent of GDP from the 4.6
percent seen in February, a Reuters poll of 15 economists found.
Sluggish efforts by Africa's biggest economy to bounce back
from a 2009 recession have constrained revenue collection, and
Gordhan has consistently had to push out the timeline for
narrowing the deficit.
"South Africa is still at risk of a rating downgrade and as
such needs to exert great caution in fiscal expenditure," said
Investec economist Annabel Bishop, adding that Gordhan needed to
find some way of cutting costs.
Speaking at the opening of a 20 billion rand ($2 billion)
expansion of a De Beers diamond mine - the biggest single
diamond investment in decades - Zuma tried to reassure investors
after last year's violent, wildcat mining strikes.
The strikes, which spread from the platinum sector to other
mines, cost the economy billions of rand in lost revenue and
were a major contributor to two sovereign ratings downgrades.
"Our message to you and the world today is that South Africa
is open for business. It is open for both domestic and foreign
investments," Zuma said. "Our mining sector is poised for growth
and expansion."
Mining directly accounts for more than 8 percent of South
African GDP, and twice that when indirect activity is taken into
account.