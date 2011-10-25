CAPE TOWN Oct 25 South Africa's mining sector
has under performed as investor confidence has beeen shaken by
demands to nationalise mines by radical elements in the ruling
African National Congress, the National Treasury said on
Tuesday.
In its medium-term budget policy statement -- a three-year
fiscal policy framework -- the Treasury said investment growth
averaged 7 percent in the 2000's, which pales in comparison to
24 percent seen in Australia.
"The debate on nationalisation has fed uncertainty among
investors," the Treasury said, but did not take an explicit
stand on the issue itself.
The influential youth wing of the ANC has called for the
government to take over mines to help reduce poverty and right
what it sees as historic wrongs against the black majority.
Senior government officials, including President Jacob Zuma
and mines minister Susan Shabangu, have repeatedly said
nationalisation was not government policy.
But Zuma's statements that nationalisation could be debated
have confused and unsettled investors.
The finance ministry also said the uncertainty in the
regulatory environment with regards to transfer of mining rights
and the opaque permit-granting process was also a hindrance.
(Reporting by Phumza Macanda, editing by Ed Stoddard)