CAPE TOWN Oct 25 South Africa's mining sector has under performed as investor confidence has beeen shaken by demands to nationalise mines by radical elements in the ruling African National Congress, the National Treasury said on Tuesday.

In its medium-term budget policy statement -- a three-year fiscal policy framework -- the Treasury said investment growth averaged 7 percent in the 2000's, which pales in comparison to 24 percent seen in Australia.

"The debate on nationalisation has fed uncertainty among investors," the Treasury said, but did not take an explicit stand on the issue itself.

The influential youth wing of the ANC has called for the government to take over mines to help reduce poverty and right what it sees as historic wrongs against the black majority.

Senior government officials, including President Jacob Zuma and mines minister Susan Shabangu, have repeatedly said nationalisation was not government policy.

But Zuma's statements that nationalisation could be debated have confused and unsettled investors.

The finance ministry also said the uncertainty in the regulatory environment with regards to transfer of mining rights and the opaque permit-granting process was also a hindrance. (Reporting by Phumza Macanda, editing by Ed Stoddard)