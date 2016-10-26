CAPE TOWN Oct 26 The growing cost of funding
South African state firms, along with persistently low growth,
poses a substantial risk to government meeting its budget
targets, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
"Several state-owned companies could pose risks to the
public finances. In particular, government is closely monitoring
South African Airways, the South African Post Office, SANRAL
(South African National Roads Agency Limited) and Eskom," the
Treasury said.
Government's contingent liabilities, which include
guarantees to state-owned firms, grew to 469.9 billion rand ($34
billion) from the 467 billion rand seen in the February, with
investments in energy and power utility Eskom accounting for the
largest chunk.
Treasury said total guarantee exposure stood at 263 billion
rand, with support for Eskom's capital investment program
accounting for more than 170 billion rand.
A 200 billion rand guarantee had also been set aside to
purchase power from independent producers (IPP) if Eskom fails
to abide by an agreement approved by the national energy
regulator agreement to buy electricity from IPP's over the next
20 years.
"Should Eskom be unable to do this, government must purchase
the power on Eskom's behalf," the Treasury said in the
statement.
($1 = 13.8180 rand)
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)