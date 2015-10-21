* Protesters scuffle with police at parliament precincts
* Opposition EFF party delay budget speech with questions
* Zuma in parliament as chaos erupts
* Students say cannot afford fee raises of up to 11.5 pct
* Government trims GDP, budget deficit forecasts
By Wendell Roelf and Mfuneko Toyana
CAPE TOWN, Oct 21 South African riot police
fired stun grenades on Wednesday at hundreds of protesting
students who stormed the parliament precinct in Cape Town to try
to disrupt the reading of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's
interim budget.
As chaos erupted around the building, Nene, standing calmly
at the podium inside the chamber, continued to read his speech,
which gave a gloomy outlook for Africa's most advanced economy.
The speech was delayed by 45 minutes as MPs from the
opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party raised multiple
questions of order, arguing the budget should be delayed because
of student protests over a planned hike in 2016 tuition fees.
Scuffles broke out as parliamentary security guards were
eventually called in to remove the EFF members by force.
At that point, hundreds of students demanding the government
scrap the planned increases stormed the parliament compound.
"We were pushed back by police with force. The stun grenade
was shot right next to my ear. I still have the buzzing in my
ear," said Motheo Lengoasa, a student at University of Cape
Town, as others chanted and sang songs demanding lower fees.
Earlier she had lain prostate on the ground in front of the
entrance to the National Assembly where Nene was speaking.
"This looks like 1976 all over again," she said, referring
to the Soweto uprising where police killed at least 69 students
who were protesting against plans to teach them in Afrikaans.
Lengoasa said she paid up to 150,000 rand ($11,130) a year.
When higher education minister Blade Nzimande tried to
address the students, they waved placards saying "Fees must
fall, education for all" and "Blade must go".
STUDENT REVOLT
President Jacob Zuma, who wore a stony expression through
Nene's speech, has not commented on the protests, some of them
violent, that have disrupted at least 14 of South Africa's
universities in the past week. Many students have no personal
recollection of apartheid and thus little emotional allegiance
to the ruling African National Congress.
South African universities initially wanted to increase
tuition fees by up to 11.5 percent, prompting students to launch
their campaign on Oct. 13.
Critics say the rise will further disadvantage black
students, who are already relatively under-represented.
The protesters - who include white learners - have rejected
a proposal from some student leaders, university dons and Higher
Education Minister Blade Nzimande to cap fee increases at 6
percent for 2016, just above inflation.
Three students were hurt during a rally in the Eastern Cape
as protesters threw stones and burned tyres and police fired
rubber bullets and stun grenades. It was not clear what caused
their injuries.
University bosses said the increases were needed to maintain
standards and urged the government to find the extra funding.
The government, which pays subsidies to universities, said it
could not afford to pay for free education as demanded by the
students, who chanted "zero, zero, zero", referring to fees.
Government bonds fell sharply and the rand weakened more than
1.5 percent as the chaos erupted.
"We need to find a sustainable way of dealing with the issue
of financing education in general ... We do need to find a
solution," Nene told reporters before reading his budget speech.
He trimmed his deficit estimate for the year 2015/16 to 3.8
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.9 percent
forecast in February, forecasting a 3.3 percent gap in 2016/17
and 3 percent in 2018/19.
Nene told parliament the economic growth forecast for 2015
had been cut to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent forecast in
February due to "electricity supply constraints, falling
commodity prices and lower confidence levels."
"Leaving aside the politically-motivated drama from the EFF
... at first sight the news is still negative. Growth forecasts
were revised down as expected," said Razia Khan, chief
economist, Africa at Standard Chartered Bank.
