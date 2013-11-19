UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 A shopping centre collapsed near the South African city of Durban on Tuesday, killing at least one person and trapping as many as 50 others, emergency services and domestic media said.
No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources